Sacramento 19-year-old missing after being laid off from job at Home Depot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old Sacramento woman has been missing for weeks and her family is searching for answers in her disappearance.

Veta Belford was last seen leaving her shift at Home Depot on Truxel Road on Saturday, Oct. 17. She had just been laid off from her job, when her mother tried to pick her up, but Belford was nowhere to be found.

A missing person's report was filed with the Sacramento Police Department the next day.

"Detectives assigned to our missing persons unit are following up with the investigation and it is currently active," SPD said in a statement to ABC10.

Belford's three sisters are taking to social media to plead for her safe return. The trio have been posting on several platforms, including TikTok, in order to get the message across a wide audience. According to one of the posts, Belford was last seen around 3:45 p.m. walking towards AT&T and Applebee's in the Natomas Marketplace area. She was wearing a brownish-orange flannel shirt, long denim pants and a small crossbody bag.

Sacramento police is urging anyone with information regarding this missing person to contact the police department dispatch center at 916-808-5471. The family is also asking for anyone with information to call them at any of the numbers listed in the missing person's flyer.