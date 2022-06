Police responded to a home Wednesday night.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 15-month-old child died in Natomas on Wednesday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to a medical call on the 1800 block of Club Center Drive at 8:30 p.m. The Sacramento Fire Department also responded and found the child who was later pronounced dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office is investigating the child's death.

ABC10 has reached out for more information.