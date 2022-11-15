Proposed Costco in Natomas faces environmental pushback

The Sacramento City Council will hear an appeal Tuesday calling for the project to be delayed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council will discuss an appeal surrounding the approval of a plan to bring a Costco to Natomas.

The Sacramento Planning and Design Commission approved the 160,526-square-foot project last month, but it now faces environmental challenges. Forty-two miles of levees surround the Natomas area, which is also home to a number of threatened and endangered wildlife.

The appeal, filed by Davis attorney Donald B. Mooney on behalf of a Natomas resident, calls on the Sacramento City Council to draft a new environmental impact report specifically on the proposed site on East Commerce Way.

Mooney did not immediately reply to ABC10's request for comment.

Many people living in Natomas welcome more development in the area.

"There's not much around here for the community," said Steve Decant, a Natomas resident. "There's not a lot of stores where you can get stuff, so I think it's a good idea."

The currently approved plan reviewed an addendum to the environmental report filed by the city in 2009, allowing more development in Natomas.

City council members will consider the appeal when they meet at 5 p.m.

