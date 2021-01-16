Family seeks justice after man injured in Natomas hit-and-run crash

Armando Munoz told ABC10 that he was bicycling with his 41-year-old brother, Ralph Munoz, near Freeport Boulevard when the crash happened.

NATOMAS, Sacramento — The brother of a hit-and-run victim who was hospitalized in Natomas is hoping to find the driver responsible for the crash.

Armando Munoz told ABC10 that he was bicycling with his 41-year-old brother, Ralph Munoz, and his nephew near Freeport Boulevard at about 2 a.m. on Thursday. Armando said the family bicycles early in the morning to avoid others due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they both have different work schedules.

After leaving a Jack in the Box restaurant, while Frank was riding a few feet ahead of them, they heard what sounded like a car coming from behind. Armando said he watched the car drive towards his brother.

"They were flying. They didn't even stop right away," Armando said. "They sort of dragged him a little."

Armando said it looked like the driver would stop as he and his nephew ran towards the car, screaming to call 911. But the car didn't stop.

Armando described the car as a blue or turquoise sedan with a license plate with the letter "A." He believes the vehicle's frontend suffered some damage because his brother's bike was split in half.

Armando said Frank came out of surgery on Friday and is responsive. There is a chance he might face some form of paralysis in the days to come.

Sacramento police confirmed that they are investigating the hit-and-run but did not update a suspect's information.

