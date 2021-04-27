How did nearly $50,000 go missing from a Natomas elementary school?

The missing funds totaling more than $47,000 stem from the 2019 PTA, said Deidra Powell, a spokesperson for NUSD.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years after tens of thousands of dollars went missing from the Natomas Park Elementary School PTA, officials with the Natomas Unified School District (NUSD) are searching for answers.

The missing funds totaling more than $47,000 stem from the 2019 PTA, said Deidra Powell, a spokesperson for NUSD.

NUSD filed a police report in October 2019 after learning of the issue, Powell said. District officials requested financial disclosure documents from the Natomas Park Elementary PTA who has been uncooperative.

To make matters more difficult, the Natomas Park Elementary PTA shut down in 2020, members wrote on their Facebook page. Members in 2020 cited unsuccessful attempts to resolve the financial issues, even after oversight from the Third District PTA which oversees the program.

The issue has remained unresolved since but now the school district wants answers, Powell said. Officials with NUSD filed a police report on April 23 requesting charges in the matter, the district is waiting for a response.

“We just want to get to the bottom of it and find out what happened, how did it happen and really prevent that from happening again,” Powell said.

Parent-Teacher Associations are school-sanctioned partners, but operate independently with their own elected board and are tasked with managing their own finances.

“This means that there will be no more PTA-sponsored events or fundraisers at Natomas Park Elementary, including no more Back to School ice cream social, Coyote Carnival, holiday gift buying events for students, winter dance, family reading night, food trucks on campus, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for families of students in need, snacks for students during the standardized tests, or teacher appreciation week lunches/goodies,” 2020 Natomas Park Elementary PTA members wrote on their Facebook page last November.