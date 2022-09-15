Power outage in South Natomas impacting more than 5,000 SMUD customers

According to SMUD, the outage began Tuesday at 1:18 p.m. SMUD is estimating power to be restored by 2:20 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 5,000 residents in South Natomas are without power due to an unplanned PG&E outage Tuesday afternoon.

According to SMUD, the outage began Tuesday at 1:18 p.m. SMUD is estimating power to be restored by 2:20 p.m.

The utility company says they are investigating the cause of the outage and are working to restore power to affected customers.

An outage map from SMUD can be viewed below.

