Natomas

Power outage in South Natomas impacting more than 5,000 SMUD customers

According to SMUD, the outage began Tuesday at 1:18 p.m. SMUD is estimating power to be restored by 2:20 p.m.

Over 5,000 residents in South Natomas are without power due to an unplanned outage Tuesday afternoon.

The utility company says they are investigating the cause of the outage and are working to restore power to affected customers.

An outage map from SMUD can be viewed below.

