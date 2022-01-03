3 Natomas Unified students killed by father in Arden-Arcade church shooting

ABC10 is not releasing the names of the three girls, but they attended Bannon Creek and Leroy Greene Academy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Unified School District (NUSD) said Tuesday three of its students were victims killed in Monday's church shooting.

"There are very few words that can give comfort right now for this unspeakable tragedy," the district wrote in a statement.

The victims in the shooting were girls ages 9, 10 and 13 years old. Five people died after a church shooting in the Arden Arcade area along Wyda Way on Monday. The suspect was the children's father. At a press conference Monday, Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the suspect killed himself.

The fifth person who was killed was a 59-year-old man, but the relationship to the shooter has not been confirmed.

ABC10 is not releasing the names of the girls at this time, but they attended Bannon Creek and Leroy Greene Academy. The school is providing a Social-Emotional Support Team and Chaplains from the Sacramento Police Department at the two schools.

"For today and the next few days let’s focus on taking care of each other," the district wrote.

Shooting at Church in Sacramento

The shooting happened in the main sanctuary area of the Church in Sacramento Monday around 5 p.m.

Sheriff Scott Jones said the shooter was estranged from the children’s mother, who had a restraining order against him.

The type of gun used in the deadly shooting isn't known at this time, and Grassmann said the sheriff's office is calling the shooting a "domestic violence"-related incident. Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.

Find more information about domestic abuse and domestic violence resource in Sacramento HERE.

Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

24/7 Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE

WEAVE 916-920-2952 – main crisis line

My Sister’s House: (Asian/Pan Pacific Services) 916-428-3271

24/7 Suicide Prevention Hotline: at 800-273-8255

Confidential Teen Line: 800-TLC-TEEN (852-8336) or text us by texting “TEEN” to 839863 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Law Enforcement Sacramento Chaplain 24-hour confidential hotline: (916) 857-1801

Parent Support Hotline: 916-394-2005

Children’s Crisis Nursery provides Emergency Childcare and shelter services at 916-394-2000

PEACE for Families (Roseville) 800-575-5352

READ MORE:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9