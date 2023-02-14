Natomas Unified warns parents of man approaching student to get in his SUV

Officials with the Natomas Unified School District sent a message out to parents letting them know of a man who told a student to get in his car.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Natomas Unified School District student recently reported an unknown man approached her and told her to get into a black Chevy Suburban SUV with dull paint, according to school district officials.

The incident happened on Orchard Lane near Barandas Drive as a Leroy Greene Academy high school student walked to school Tuesday morning.

Once approached by the unknown man, the student turned around and went toward a nearby AMPM convenience store. The unknown man then drove away

School district officials described the unknown male as having the following possible characteristics:

Hispanic/Latino

Goatee

Hair pulled back into a ponytail

Aged in his 30s

Anyone with information can contact Natomas Unified's Constituent, Customer Service Department at (916) 561-5253 or customerservice@natomasunified.org.

