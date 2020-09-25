One dead, another injured in Natomas shooting

Police currently have no information on the shooter or the reason for the shooting that happened at the Stone Creek Apartments.

NATOMAS, Sacramento — A woman was killed Friday morning following a shooting that happened in Natomas, police say.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to the Stone Creek Apartments around 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, along the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds, a man and a woman. Both were taken to an area hospital, where the woman later died. The man is expected to recover.

Police currently have no information on the shooter or the reason for the shooting. The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

Krishna Jones, a resident at the apartment complex, said the shooting happened at the unit across from hers. She believes it was an isolated incident because "it’s a quiet neighborhood, quiet complex, a lot of families live here.”

"I don’t know much about what happened, but I can tell you nothing crazy has ever happened here in the last year," Jones said.

Homicide Investigation – 2600 Block of Stonecreek Drive



SPD detectives are conducting an investigation into a homicide on Stonecreek Dr



Details in link below:https://t.co/jkpVGetjOx pic.twitter.com/uzpuHxapDk — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 25, 2020

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call the Sacramento police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.