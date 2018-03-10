If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl in South Natomas, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Halia Smith was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Pebble Wood Drive, near Jefferson School, where investigators say she attends the 7th grade.

Smith was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans with black and white Adidas shoes. She is 5’4” tall. She is considered missing and at-risk because of her age.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

