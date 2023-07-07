x
Natomas

Crews battle Sacramento grass fire

Crews are in the area of New Market Drive and Town Center Drive in north Natomas area to fight the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A grass fire in Sacramento is being battled by crews Friday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department

Crews are in the area of New Market Drive and Town Center Drive in north Natomas area to fight the fire. The fire is about 10 acres so far and no injuries have been reported. 

Fire crews say there is "no threat to the nearby community" at this point.  

Multiple agencies are working to battle the fire with a helicopter and ground crews.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as we learn more.

