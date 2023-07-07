Crews battle Sacramento grass fire

Crews are in the area of New Market Drive and Town Center Drive in north Natomas area to fight the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A grass fire in Sacramento is being battled by crews Friday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Crews are in the area of New Market Drive and Town Center Drive in north Natomas area to fight the fire. The fire is about 10 acres so far and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews say there is "no threat to the nearby community" at this point.

Multiple agencies are working to battle the fire with a helicopter and ground crews.

Grass fire: New Market Dr & Town Center Drive. Crews are on scene of a 10 acre grass fire. No injuries reported and no threat to the nearby community. Thank you @metrofirepio for your air support. Unknown on cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/ACPNaZ1xlX — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 8, 2023

This is a developing situation and will be updated as we learn more.