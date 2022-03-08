x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Natomas

Woman killed in shooting at gas station in Natomas

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in Natomas.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning at a gas station in Natomas. 

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene. 

Detectives are investigating the shooting. The identity of the woman has not been released. The corner of West El Camino Avenue turning onto Gateway Oaks Drive is blocked.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Police violence victims call for equal access to CA's victim compensation program

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement