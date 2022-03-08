Woman killed in shooting at gas station in Natomas

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning at a gas station in Natomas.
Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene.
Detectives are investigating the shooting. The identity of the woman has not been released. The corner of West El Camino Avenue turning onto Gateway Oaks Drive is blocked.
