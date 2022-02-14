Sacramento City Council to vote on medical site at Sleep Train Arena

Monday at Sacramento City Hall, Vice Mayor Ashby and partners held a press conference to discuss the project and outline the next steps.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sleep Train Arena has become a historical, Sacramento landmark, and since the Kings moved to the Golden 1 Center, everyone wants to know what's next.

On Tuesday the Sacramento City Council will vote on the California Northstate University Medical Campus and Innovation Park Planned Unit Development at the former Sleep Train Arena.

If approved, the groundwork for future development at Sleep Train Arena will be approved for zoning and design guidelines as the first phase of the medical campus.

Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, in coordination with the Sacramento Kings, said she hopes that the hospital, innovation park and medical campus would create thousands of jobs and new housing.

At 183 acres, the planned CNU Medical Center Campus would include a college campus and various supporting services such as commercial and retail uses, medical offices, a childcare center and a care facility for active seniors.

“This is an extremely exciting day," Vice Mayor Ashby said. "The CNU Hospital and Innovation campus will be placemaking for the entire region and creates the economic engine promised to this community when the Kings moved downtown. Today’s announcement means that this facility will be proudly built with union labor by our local building and trades.”

Monday at Sacramento City Hall, Vice Mayor Ashby and partners held a press conference to discuss the project and outline the next steps.

“The creation of this innovation hub will be a tremendous asset to the community, and we are excited to see this project come to fruition,” Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis said. “The redevelopment of this site will serve as an economic driver for our region.”

It’s one of the largest redevelopment projects the City of Sacramento has seen in the past decade, and it’s headed to the Sacramento City Council this week for initial approval. See our press conference below. Posted by Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby on Monday, February 14, 2022

Kevin Ferreira, Executive Director Sacramento-Sierra Building & Construction Trades Council said this is an example of community partners working together, moving the city forward.

“As the President and CEO of California Northstate University, I am honored and humbled to have this opportunity to build both the health sciences university and the teaching hospital to serve the Natomas Community, the Greater Sacramento Region and beyond,” Dr. Alvin Cheung said.

On Jan. 19th at a Natomas Unified School Board meeting, the board voted to approve the purchase of 12 acres of land that is located on portions of the old Arco Arena grounds.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9