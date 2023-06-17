Teen dies week after car crashes into tree in Natomas

The crash, which happened June 7 on Barandas Drive and Sweet Maple Way, has now killed two people and left three others injured.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 16-year-old died a week after being injured when a car crashed into a tree in Natomas, killing a woman and injuring others, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified the 16-year-old as Ayesha Adil from Sacramento. A woman was killed in the crash and has been identified as 27-year-old Marryam Naeem.

The crash happened in the area of Barandas Drive and Sweet Maple Way June 7 around 2:20 p.m.

Firefighters described the scene as a single car that crashed into a tree, with four adults and one small child inside the car.