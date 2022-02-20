Woman gives birth on side of I-80 near Natomas

The Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 the baby was delivered before they arrived and the father had helped with the delivery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman gave birth on the side of westbound Interstate 80 near Natomas on Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 the baby was delivered before they arrived and the father had helped with the delivery.

Fire officials assisted with further care and said the mom and baby were doing fine when they arrived at the emergency department.

Calls to the fire department happened around 4:30 a.m. and the baby was born west of Truxel Road.

