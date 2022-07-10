Navy identifies Sailor found dead aboard the USS Carl Vinson

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, a Sailor from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The Navy said there were no signs of suicide or foul play.

SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy has identified the sailor found unresponsive aboard the U.S.S. Carl Vinson on Sunday.

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, a Sailor assigned to USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) died Sunday, July 10 at 6:23 a.m. while on the ship, according to the Navy.

The U.S.S. Carl Vinson was docked pier side at Naval Air Station North Island.

Navy fire crews responded to the scene and pronounced the Sailor dead. The Navy said they are investigating the death and there are no indications of foul play or suicide.

The official cause of death is still pending.

According to the Navy Collins was a native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He joined the Navy in 2019. After his initial recruit training, he attended Information Warfare Training in Pensacola, Florida before reporting aboard Carl Vinson in Oct. 2020.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson.

“As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family. In addition to our shipboard resources, our Sailors are receiving tremendous support from the base and regional mental health services,” said Miller.