'I deal with it every day': Navy veteran explains why fireworks are a PTSD trigger

DUBLIN, Ga. — A lot of people look at the Fourth of a July as a huge celebration, and to celebrate, they set off fireworks.

Some veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), like Marion Owens, see this day as a trigger and do everything they can to get away from the loud noises.

Owens served in the Navy for 20 years.

"My job was primarily to take care of all military installations, no matter where they were in the world. I was very proud of that," he said.

Owens says he made a lot of good memories and friends that he now considers family through the Navy. He enjoyed serving, but he does not enjoy loud noises.

"Sudden noises, crowds, just going down the road. A car may go by, or a truck may go by, and I just -- I just get very tense," he said.

Owens was diagnosed with chronic PTSD in 2008.

"PTSD is a diagnosis given to individuals who have experienced or witnessed a life-threatening event," said Sondralyn Fackler.

Fackler and Clyde Anderson, psychiatrists at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, say symptoms include: anxiety, insomnia, nightmares, and flashbacks to the tragedy.

"I deal with it every day. You're living two lives," said Owens.

Because of this, he says he does not look forward to holidays, such as the Fourth of July, because of the sound of fireworks and large crowds.

"When I'm at home, I get antsy. I usually turn my TV or my stereo up, so all that I can hear is a slight pop," Owens said. "It's hard for a veteran to trust anyone that hasn't been in the military."

Owens says this is more than likely the case for most veterans with PTSD.

"Many fireworks create many symptoms. Not just sounds, but lights, vibrations, smells that are very familiar in terms of combat situations, so they can certainly trigger symptoms of PTSD," said Fackler.

"It takes me a few days after this to start coming down to what I consider normal for myself," said Owens.

He says he knows that people aren't going to stop fireworks altogether on July 4, and that's fine, but if you live by a veteran, let them know what time you'll be setting off fireworks.

It gives them time to plan on how to deal with them, and it won't throw them off-guard.

If you are a veteran with PTSD, you don't have to be alone on the Fourth of July. Fackler and Anderson say the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center will be open. You can also call their Veterans Crisis line: 1-800-273-8255.