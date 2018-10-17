COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Columbus County early Wednesday, Highway Patrol confirmed.

According to Sergeant Michael Baker, Trooper Kevin Conner was shot shortly after midnight on US 701 near Sellers Town Road. Sgt. Baker said Conner pulled over a white GMC pickup for speeding and when he approached the truck, he was shot. After being shot, Conner was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The suspect, who has not been identified, sped away from the scene and into the town of Fair Bluff. Local authorities in Fair Bluff engaged in a pursuit of the suspect before he jumped from the vehicle on a railroad crossing. The driver was taken into custody after an extensive search, Baker said.

Highway Patrol has not released any suspect information at this time.

