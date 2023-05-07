Nearby homes evacuated after house fire in East Sonora

Deputies are calling on people to avoid the area as fire crews tend to the blaze.

EAST SONORA, Calif. — Some nearby homes have been evacuated and others have been told to possibly be ready to leave due to a house fire in East Sonora.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the fire is in the area of Tupelo Court and Red Maple Circle in the Sonora Hills subdivision.

Deputies have called for some neighboring homes to evacuate on Honey Locust Court and Tupelo Court. Other homes in the area were given evacuation warnings.

