Sacramento, Calif-- For years an oil painting hung in a Sacramento home. It has been there for so long the owner can’t even remember how she obtained it.

"It's just been in our house," said Nikki. "It has been in my stepson's room for a long time. We had it in the hallway and downstairs for a long time. It's just moved from room to room.

Nikki recently decided to redecorate her home, which meant the painting had to go. But she says something about it didn’t allow her to toss it or donate it.

"Something about the signature, the flourishes on it. I felt like someone really tried, someone really did this," explained Nikki. This wasn't some mass-produced thing. Someone had taken the time to do it.

So, Nikki's search for the artist behind the painting began. The only clue she had was a signature, Lyle Helman.

After a quick search online, Nikki learned the artist passed away nearly two decades ago, in 2000.

The search then shifted to looking for Lyle Helman’s family.

Nikki posted a picture of the painting online hoping someone would recognize the artist’s name.

An ABC10 Digital Producer saw the post and decided to help. We looked up the Helman family and found a possible relative living in Indiana. After contacting that person, one clue led to another one. It turns out the artist’s son still lives in Sacramento. We reached out to Jerry Helman and set up a reunion.

On Wednesday afternoon Nikki returned the oil painting to Jerry Helman. But the story doesn’t end there. It turns out Lyle Helman produced over 100 oil paintings. He was also an art instructor for 14 years, and decades before that Jerry says as a young man his father worked as a sketch artist for the U.S. Government.

"Back in the 1930s, he was in the CCC's. It was some kind of conservation corp group, a government program at the time," explained Helman. "There he was, a graphic artist for their newsletter."

According to his family, Lyle Helman only began painting after retirement. Since his death his son Jerry has been collecting his father’s art work.

“I really appreciate Nikki and all she has done, all the trouble she has gone through,” says Helman.

Helman is not only adding a priceless piece to his collection he’s also made a new friend who appreciates art just as much as he does.