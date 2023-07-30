Power restored to nearly 3,000 in Rio Vista | Updated

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Update: 7:30 p.m.
PG&E has restored power to nearly 3,000 customers in the Rio Vista area after an outage.
Original story:
Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers are without power in Rio Vista due to an outage.
It's unclear why the outage occurred, but PG&E has assigned a crew to assess the situation.
According to the power utility's outage map, the outage is impacting around 2,845 customers.
The blackout started just before 6 p.m. and power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.
MAP
For updates on the outage, view the PG&E map below.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8