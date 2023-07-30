Power restored to nearly 3,000 in Rio Vista | Updated

The blackout had started around 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Update: 7:30 p.m.

PG&E has restored power to nearly 3,000 customers in the Rio Vista area after an outage.

Original story:

Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers are without power in Rio Vista due to an outage.

It's unclear why the outage occurred, but PG&E has assigned a crew to assess the situation.

According to the power utility's outage map, the outage is impacting around 2,845 customers.

The blackout started just before 6 p.m. and power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.

MAP

For updates on the outage, view the PG&E map below.

WATCH ALSO: