1. 'It's really heartbreaking': 3-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting

A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after Sacramento County Sheriff's officials say she was shot while she was inside a home in South Sacramento.

2. Roseville Apple store robbed again, suspects arrested following chase

The Apple store at the Roseville Galleria mall was robbed again on Wednesday and three suspects have been arrested, according to the Roseville Police Department.

3. FDA declares youth vaping an epidemic, announces investigation, new enforcement

The FDA is giving manufacturers of Juul, Vuse, MarkTen XL, Blu and Logic 60 days to submit 'robust' plans to prevent youth vaping.

4. Hurricane Florence: 1,000+ flights canceled and growing

Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights in the Southeast ahead of Hurricane Florence. Amtrak also was curtailing service in the region.

6. North Fire: Bulldozer operator killed in crash on way to incident command

A bulldozer operator, working as a private contractor on the North Fire, died in a car crash on westbound Interstate 80.

7. Inside the snow leopard enclosure with Coconut the cub

Coconut the snow leopard was born at the Sacramento Zoo 18 weeks ago and is quickly becoming a crowd pleaser.

8. Toddler left in hot car in Northern California dies

Northern California police say a 19-month-old girl has died after being left alone for hours in the back seat of a hot car.

9. Two young girls cleaning up Lodi's mobile car wash business

To wash the vehicles, the two girls only use the equivalent of a cup of water along with a nano polymer solution in a spray bottle.

