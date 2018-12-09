1. Sacramentans remember 9/11 victims at Cal Expo's September 11 Memorial Plaza

Hundreds of people in the Sacramento region stopped by Cal Expo, Tuesday, to remember the lives of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on September 11, 2001.

2. 9/11 World Trade Center steel memorialized in Turlock

Pulled from the towers that the world watched fall 17 years ago, a piece of the World Trade Center now lives at the Turlock Fire Department.

3. City of Escalon releases police body cam footage in homeless drop-off controversy

The City of Escalon has released body cam footage to prove their police officers were not simply dumping off homeless people last month in Modesto.

4. 2 suspects at-large following armed robbery at Dimple Records in Arden

Investigators say two suspects were robbing the store when the shots were fired. No one was hit by the gunfire, but authorities say a person inside the store was injured.

6. Volunteers prepare care packages for troops in combat

Move America Forward hosted a 9/11 Packathon to pack and label care packages to send to 2,001 combat veterans.

7. RED FLAG WARNING | Another round of fire weather next few days

It will be windy and dry the next few days, and that has prompted a few days of fire weather warnings.

8. Rattlesnake scare in Sacramento neighborhood turns out to be harmless alligator lizard

An alleged rattlesnake skin scared a resident of Sacramento's Hollywood Park neighborhood before being correctly identified as the shed skin of an alligator lizard.

9. 'Harvey of the East Coast:' Florence's worst impact could be catastrophic flooding

Although the focus on where Hurricane Florence makes landfall is drawing lots of attention, another looming threat could be the worst impact of this monster storm.

