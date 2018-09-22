1. Authorities make arrest in 27-year-old NorCal Rapist case | UPDATE

Police have arrested Roy Charles Waller, 58, in the 27-year-old NorCal Rapist case. The earliest reported incident dates back to 1991.

2. Rancho Cordova Deputy Mark Stasyuk killed almost instantly in extensive fire fight

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones spoke at a press conference about a Rancho Cordova shooting that took the life of Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured his partner and another person.

3. California governor blocks later school start time mandate

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill requiring that California middle and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m., saying the decision of when to start classes should be up to schools not the state.

4. Elk Grove detective asking for letters ahead of funeral for fallen Deputy Stasyuk

Before the funeral for fallen Deputy Mark Stasyuk happens, a group of volunteers with the End of Watch Fund is asking for your help.

5. Local weather forecast

Click here to see the local weather forecast.

6. What Governor Brown signed into law this week, and what he didn't

A number of bills ranging from food cooked in home kitchens to wildfire responses were approved, or not approved, by Gov. Jerry Brown this week.

7. Manteca celebrates 5.11 Tactical grand opening

Friday marked a historic day for 5.11 Tactical, a company founded with just a single pair of pants out of Modesto.

8. Timeline of NorCal rapist's alleged crimes

Authorities arrested 58-year-old Roy Charles Waller, of Benicia, in Berkeley on Thursday. The NorCal Rapist case has gone on for 27 years, with the earliest reported incident occurred in 1991.

9. With over 13,000 tools, this Oroville museum is a handyman's paradise

Bud Bolt, owner of Bolt's Antique Tool Museum in Oroville, turned his love of tools into what he calls, "the most important museum in the world."

10. Social media post of the day

Click here to see the social media post of the day.

© 2018 KXTV