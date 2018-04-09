Click here for multimedia if you are viewing on the ABC10 app.

The largest brew festival in California is coming to Downtown Sacramento.

There will be educational sessions, "tap talks" with brewing legends, chef demonstrations, and regional beer tastings. The 3-day event is capped off with the Summit Beer Festival, which boasts about 450 beers from over 160 craft breweries.

Considered to be the premier event for the beer community across the West Coast, the California Craft Beer Summit takes place on September 6 and 7, and the Summit Beer Festival takes place on September 8.

Prices and Admission

Summit Expo and Full Weekend Passes

VIP weekend summit pass – $299

Guests with this pass have access to the Summit Expo Thursday and Friday and access to the Summit Beer Festival on 9/8. The package gets you access to the Friday Night Brewers Reception, where guests can meet brewery owners, brew masters, and industry experts.

Three day weekend pass- $239.00

Guests get access to the summit expo hall and all educational session Thursday and Friday and access to the summit beer festival.

Dual Day Expo Pass 9/6 – 9/7 – 189.00

Guests will have access to the Thursday and Friday expo days. This will include access to educational sessions and the expo hall floor.

Thursday 9/6 Summit pass – $99.00

Friday 9/7 Summit pass - $99.00

Summit Beer Festival

Summit Beer Festival (9/8) Ticket – $60, plus $4.29 fee

Designated Driver-Non-Drinker – $10, plus $1.54 fee

Full details on admission can be found here.

Where to go for the events

California Craft Beer Summit

Sacramento Convention Center located 1400 J Street.

Registration will be located at Exhibit Hall A/B for events in the Sacramento Convention Center.

Summit Beer Festival

Capitol Mall 3rd - 7th Streets in Sacramento

Main entrance is located at 7th and Capitol Mall and a side entrance is located on 5th Street and Capitol Mall.

Times for the expos and beer festival

California Craft Beer Summit Expo Hall at the Sacramento Convention Center

Thursday: Sept. 6 – Events begin at 9:30 a.m. with the Opening Session: State of the Industry address in the Third Floor Convention Center.

Friday: Sept. 7 – Events begin at 9 a.m. with the Educational Sessions at the Sacramento Convention Center on the 3rd floor and the Meet the Distributor Session on the third floor in rooms 316, 318, and 319.

Summit Beer Festival

Saturday: Sept 8 – The event will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Capitol & 7th Street in Sacramento.

For a full list of times for the event, click here.

Parking around the area

A map of parking garages in the area is located here.

Capitol Garage at 10th and L Street

Tower Bridge Garage at Front and Capitol Mall

Memorial Garage at 15th and H Street

Priority Parking at 1117 J Street

Sheraton Garage at 900 13th Street

Esquire Plaza Lot at 13th Street between J and K Streets

Priority Parking at 1414 I Street

Priority Parking 1601 I Street

Central Parking 1500 K Street

Transportation to and from the event

Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor

Keep an eye out for the special Saturday BOGO deal.

Lyft Summit Code: CABEERSUMMIT

This will provide riders with 20 percent discount for up to five rides

Guests at the California Craft Beer Summit and Beer Festival are expected to drink responsibly and ensure they have a safe and responsible transportation before leaving.

Check out current traffic conditions with our real-time Waze map:

Click here for multimedia if you are viewing on the ABC10 app.

Special features at the expo

Regional Tasting Stations

These feature a variety of beers for people to experiences different tastes. The stations will also feature new release beer debuts throughout the day. Stations can be found on this map.

Brewed for Food

There will be samples of beer and food to highlight the relationship between what people drink and eat. Pairings are developed between a chef and a brewer, and special release beers will be highlighted to pair with foods that guests will sample. This feature will be located on the floor of the Summit Expo hall.

Lineup for Sep. 6:

Hawks Public House & Ruhstaller/ deVeres & The Monk's Cellar - 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Urban Roots Smokehouse & Flatland Brewing/ Binchoyaki & Sactown Union Brewery - 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Nixtaco & Mraz Brewing/ Capitol Hop Shop & New Glory Brewing - 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lineup for Sep. 7:

Grange & Temescal Brewing/ Empress Tavern & Bike Dog Brewing - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ella & Moksa Brewing/ Kru & Hectic Brewing - 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Localis & Urban Roots Brewing/ Canon & Crooked Lane Brewing - 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tap Talk Stages

Tap talks feature industry experts and will happen throughout the day on Sep. 6 and Sep. 7. These are town hall style events that allow people to ask questions from industry legends. A schedule of Tap Talks can be found here.

Unique Displays

Grain and Malt Display

Hops Display

Yeast Display

Water Display

Common questions for the event

Age limit

Guests must be age 21 and over with a valid photo ID. No children, infants, toddlers, or strollers are allowed.

Bringing a ticket

Guests must have a printed copy of the ticket or a ticket barcode on their cellphone

Banned items

Outside alcohol, bottles, cans, outside food and beverages, weapons, illegal drugs, chemicals, fireworks, and unapproved handouts are not allowed. Facility management may also prohibit other items.

Refund Policy

There are no refunds or exchanges

Intoxicated guests

Guests who are intoxicated before entering the event may be denied entry.

Guests found intoxicated within the event or causing a disturbance will be asked to leave the facility without a refund. They may be subject to further consequences.

One more before you go... See how certain glasses can enhance the flavor of your beer!

Click here for multimedia if you are viewing on the ABC10 app.

© 2018 KXTV