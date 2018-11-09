1. California aims to drop fossil fuels for electricity by 2045

California has set a goal of phasing out electricity produced by fossil fuels by 2045 under legislation signed Monday by Gov. Brown, who said the policy should serve as a model for the world.

2. Delta Fire: I-5 reopens with traffic restrictions

Interstate 5 is open to traffic after it was closed Wednesday due to the Delta Fire north of Lakehead in Shasta County, the California Department of Transportation said Monday.

3. Lodi community weighs in on surging murder rate

Lodi Police Sgt. Rick Garcia says the department can't point to a reason why the murder rate has jumped from just one homicide last year to eight so far this year.

4. Officials explain lengthy suspensions for some Natomas youth soccer players

Parents from a Natomas Youth Soccer League team are still waiting for answers from NorCal Premier Soccer and U.S. Club Soccer officials regarding when their kids will be able to play again.

5. Local weather forecast

6. 2 deaths confirmed due to West Nile virus in Yuba County, Glenn County

Two deaths in Northern California due to the West Nile virus were confirmed Monday by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

7. Pilot program testing tiny homes with Vacaville homeless

As part of an effort to house homeless people, the County Board of Supervisors took action at the end of August to approve a tiny homes pilot program in Vacaville.

8. California says gangs stole $1 million by credit card fraud

More than 30 purported street gang members have been charged with stealing more than $1 million in what authorities said Monday was an unusually sophisticated credit card fraud scheme.

9. Modesto's 'Jayden's Journey' preparing to expand after winning appeal

After winning their appeal to stay open, Modesto’s Jayden's Journey now has plans to expand their store. The store is also holding a big Veteran's support group on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

10. Social media post of the day

