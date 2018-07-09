1. 15,294-acre Delta Fire spurs evacuation warnings, keeps I-5 closed | UPDATE

Authorities say 45 miles (72 kilometers) of a major north-south trucking corridor in Northern California will remain closed until at least Friday morning.

2. Family of Stephon Clark seeking $15 million in damages from Sacramento

The family of Stephon Clark has filed forms to begin the process to seek millions of dollars in damages from the City of Sacramento related to the deadly officer-involved shooting.

3. Burt Reynolds, star of 'Deliverance' and 'Smokey and the Bandit, dies at 82

Burt Reynolds, the popular star of films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit," has died at 82.

4. Woman OK after capturing viral video of Delta Fire near Redding

A woman who took a viral video of the Delta Fire on Wednesday is OK, ABC10 has learned.

6. Aftermath of a ban: Calaveras county’s pot struggle

This rural California county has the unusual distinction of flip-flopping on marijuana policy. After collecting millions of dollars in taxes and fees from marijuana growers, the county passed a ban on growing pot this year.

7. What veterans in Kaepernick's hometown say about his Nike ad

Some veterans in Turlock say they're disappointed in his message of claiming to sacrifice everything, others believe this is only the beginning of a larger conversation.

8. Man's body pulled from Sacramento River near MIller Park

Boat and rescue crews were called out to the scene around 11 a.m. on reports of a person in distress in the water. When crews arrived, they say they found the person was already dead.

9. A beginner's guide to craft beers

Lager, pale ale, stout, and wheat beer? There's a lot of beers to try at beer festival, but, when they're served in two or three ounces cups, there's a way to get the most out of a taste.

