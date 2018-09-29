1. Need to Know: Deputy Mark Stasyuk’s Memorial Service, Procession

Deputy Mark Stasyuk's funeral services take place Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. There is still time for visitation before the funeral services commence on Saturday. The service is set to begin at 10 a.m. with an expected end time of 12:15 p.m.

2. Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will not discuss Kavanaugh

Retired United States Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy visited his hometown Friday, as controversy swirled in Washington D.C. over who will take his seat.

3. Gov. Brown vetoes bill that would have extended last call to 4 a.m.

Last call for alcohol will stay right where it is in Sacramento, after Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that aimed to extend the sale of alcoholic beverages at bars for two extra hours.

4. PG&E customers getting up to $69 credit on next bill

PG&E electric and gas customers will get a credit on their October bill. The credit is part of California's cap and trade program.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Stockton Arena implementing increased security before you enter its doors

When you come to the Stockton Arena, be prepared to have your bags checked and get a once over with a metal detector wand.

7. Calif. divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain custody status

The law, signed Thursday, gives judges the discretion of applying rules similar to those in child-custody cases when determining who gets the family pet following a divorce.

8. Fitbit helps lead police to alleged killer, her stepfather

A California woman's Fitbit helped provide clues to police investigating her death, leading to the arrest of her 90-year-old stepfather this week.

9. Two dozen cows let loose after crash on SH99 between Stockton, Lodi

An overturned cattle trailer let loose more than two dozen cows on the southbound side of State Highway 99, between Stockton and Lodi, Friday afternoon.

10. Social media post of the day

