1. Sac State Police investigating 30 car break-ins on campus

The Sacramento State Police Department is investigating 30 vehicle break-ins that happened early Monday morning at one of the parking lots on campus.

2. California passes net neutrality law, Trump administration sues

California is set for another legal battle with the Trump administration, this time over the toughest net neutrality law in the country.

3. Teens arrested, accused of violently robbing 12-year-old Elk Grove boy

Four teenagers, all 16 and 17-year-olds, have been arrested for the violent robbery of a 12-year-old boy in Elk Grove over the weekend.

4. Modesto looking for solutions as homeless camp at Beard Brook Park grows

Donna Whitmill has been homeless for 26 years, but for the first time she can remember, she says the City of Modesto is supporting her to stay, not forcing her to leave.

6. Take a 'hike' on Lake Tahoe's underwater Trail

There's a new trail in Emerald Bay State Park in Lake Tahoe. This one is underwater, though, and instead of mountains and trees, you'll see sunken boats.

7. Searching and finding human cremains in ashes of the Carr Fire

Bonnie Martin had asked the searchers to find the rest of her husband's previously cremated remains and those of Al's ex-wife at the burned-down home in Keswick.

8. The 2017-18 California rainy season comes to a close. How'd we do?

California’s rainy season begins in October. And since we're at the start of a new rain calendar, we wanted to know how the last rainy season was.

9. Tower Bridge Dinner wraps up Sacramento's annual Farm-to-Fork weekend

Nearly 900 people attended the 2018 Tower Bridge dinner Sunday in Sacramento, celebrating the annual Farm-to-Fork Festival weekend and paying homage to the region’s agricultural roots.

