1. Sacramento County stops citing homeless for camping after court ruling

Sacramento County has been aggressively working to clean up trash and other debris along the American River Parkway, but park rangers will continue that work, without citing homeless campers.

2. Traffic Alert: More emergency repairs, lane closures scheduled on I-5

Ongoing emergency construction work will force more closures on Interstate 5 through the weekend.

3. Stockton man found shot to death inside home

Stockton Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside his home on Monday. It is the city's 24th homicide this year.

4. Retired sheriff's captain mourns Stasyuk's death, talks challenges of being deputy

Don Jones, a retired captain with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, was among those at the the Sacramento Convention Center, Tuesday, mourning the death of Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

6. Mendocino Complex Fire: Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained

The U.S. Forest Service says the largest wildfire in California history is now 100 percent contained.

7. Modesto allows homeless to live in Beard Brook Park temporarily after court ruling

For years the homeless have been illegally living in Modesto's Beard Brook Park. But because of a federal court ruling that prevents cities from prosecuting those who live in the streets, the city is now setting aside the park in an industrial area as a temporary fix to give the homeless a place to stay.

8. Housing Valerie, one step at a time

After a tragic event leads to being homeless for 15 years, a Sacramento woman overcomes finally finds a home. Now, she's helping others follow in her footsteps.

9. Teachers turn to crowdsourcing for basics, frills

DonorsChoose.org has been helping teachers to provide classroom basics and extras since 2000. In Sacramento, teachers have submitted about 300 proposed projects for consideration.

