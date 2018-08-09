1. I-5 to stay closed through weekend due to Delta Fire | UPDATE

A California official says a stretch of major highway near the California-Oregon border hit by a roaring wildfire will remain closed through the weekend.

2. Police believe Roseville man killed his father

They currently have one suspect in custody, a 42-year-old Roseville man. Police are investigating whether or not the suspect killed his 72-year-old father.

3. 5 things to know about the Stephon Clark claim filings

The City of Sacramento has received claim forms from the family of Stephon Clark seeking damages relating to Clark's death.

4. Sacramento Schools budget disapproved; district to make cuts

Sacramento City Unified School District's budget has been disapproved, and the Office of Education is suggesting the district make cuts immediately to reduce their deficit spending.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Firefighter who lost home in Carr Fire gets help from Ellen DeGeneres, Shutterfly

A Redding couple who lost their home in the Carr Fire got a pleasant surprise from comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday.

7. Hops and hemp: Things to know about cannabis beer

As more states legalize marijuana, brewers are trying to cash in on the buzz by marketing more beers that contain cannabis-- but they won't get you high.

8. Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26

Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26.

9. Yankees star CC Sabathia gives back to hometown Vallejo

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia returned to his old stomping grounds at Vallejo High School on Thursday morning with a mission to do good in his hometown.

10. Social media post of the day

