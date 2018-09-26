1. Modesto 6-year-old reunited with family after AMBER Alert

Jayce Cosso, 6, who was abducted from his home in Modesto on Monday, is back home just a day later.

2. Dutch Bros raises nearly 63K for fallen Deputy Stasyuk's memorial fund

Dutch Bros locations in the Sacramento area raised a total of $62,647 for fallen Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk this past Sunday.

3. Sacramento students participate in National Voter Registration Day

Sacramento County officials set up a mock election at Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep High School to encourage students to register to vote.

4. Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sex assault

Bill Cosby was led away to prison in handcuffs Tuesday at age 81, sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his gated estate.

5. Local weather forecast

6. California ballot initiative seeks to end high speed rail

The 2020 initiative would change the state constitution to require that revenue from existing gas taxes be spent only for road and bridge work.

7. Why and how students can apply for food stamps in college

Students can apply and even qualify for food stamps in college. There are requirements, but it's money on the table for eligible students.

8. Delays in Elk Grove start tomorrow due to opening of Costco

If you live in Elk Grove, expect heavy traffic delays for Costco's grand opening. The festivities for the grand opening take place from Sept. 26-30.

9. Valley Fever cases soar in San Joaquin County

Last year there were 72 cases of Valley Fever in San Joaquin County. So far, this year there have been 227 cases.

10. Social media post of the day

