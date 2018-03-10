The 2018 election will have voters decide on Proposition 2, which impacts housing for people with mental illness at risk of being homeless.

What does the proposition do?

While the proposition focuses on the No Place Like Home program, there are two different things that Prop 2 does. It authorizes $2 billion in borrowing, and it also allows the government to use Mental Health Services Act funds for the No Place Like Home program.

Mental Health Services Act

A voter approved proposition that provides funding for county mental health services. It raised income tax for people with income above $1 million and produces $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion per year.

No Place Like Home Program

A program passed by the California legislature in 2016. It builds and rehabilitates housing for people with mental illness who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. In order to pay for the housing, the state intends to borrow up to $2 billion.

Where is the money coming from?

The housing component is paid through selling bonds to investors. That money would be repaid with interest over 30 years using Mental Health Services Act money. Bond payments would be around $120 million a year.

No more than $140 million would come from the Mental Health Services Act funds for the No Place Like Home program.

