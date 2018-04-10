Funds totaling $1.5 billion for children’s hospitals will be on the ballot for the 2018 election.
For voters, this will be third time they’ll be deciding on bonds for children’s hospitals. Previous bonds were passed in 2004 and 2008. For this bond, there is $1.5 billion on the line for the construction, expansion, renovation, and equipping of children’s hospitals.
What does the proposition do?
The proposal will allow the government to sell $1.5 billion in bonds to fund these children’s hospital projects. That funding gets split into three categories for hospitals that specialize in treating children, with 13 hospitals specified.
Private nonprofit children’s hospitals
Hospitals in this category receive $1.1 billion, or 72 percent of the funds. Each of the hospitals below are eligible for $135 million.
- Children’s Hospital and Research Center, Oakland
- Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles
- Children’s Hospital of Orange County
- Earl and Loraine Miller Children’s Hospital (Long Beach)
- Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital
- Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford
- Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego
- Valley Children’s Hospital (Madera)
University of California Children’s Hospitals
In this category, hospitals will be able to qualify for $270 million, or 18 percent of the funds. Each hospital is eligible to apply for $54 million.
- Mattel Children’s Hospital at University of CA, Los Angeles
- University Children’s Hospital at University of California, Irvine
- University of California, Davis Children’s Hospital
- University of California, San Diego Children’s Hospital
- University of California, San Francisco Children’s Hospital
Other hospitals
Ten percent of the funds, or $150 million will be available for about 150 public or private nonprofit hospitals that treat children eligible for the California Children's Services program.
Where does the money come from?
The money comes from the sale of bonds to investors. The government will have to pay back those bonds with interest.
Annual payments are estimated at $80 million annually over 5 years, totaling $2.9 billion.