1. Study: Sacramento fifth deadliest city for bicyclists

An article in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday stated that Sacramento is the fifth deadliest city for bicyclist deaths.

2. Sacramento mom talks struggles of rising rent

Ammanda Mendez is part of the 56 percent of renters in Sacramento County that spend 30 percent or more of their household income on rent.

3. Third woman makes sexual misconduct allegations about Brett Kavanaugh

In a statement released by lawyer Michael Avenatti, Swetnick said she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh and Mark Judge to get teenage girls 'inebriated and disoriented.'

4. Suspects swipe laptops at Davis coffee shops

At least five instances of these so-called strong-arm robberies have occurred at coffee shops around Davis over the past month or so.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Trump defends Kavanaugh nomination, may delay Rosenstein meeting

The president initially set his meeting with Rosenstein for Thursday, the same day that the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a hearing on the allegations against Kavanaugh.

7. DIY mushrooms are like a farm in a box

The mountain of compost is dark brown, and hot enough in the middle that it's steaming, even during a warm summer day in Marysville. For the folks at Mushroom Adventures, it is invaluable.

8. Modesto firefighter dies of job-related cancer

The Modesto Fire Department is mourning the loss of one their firefighters. Retired Capt.Greg Ewert lost his eight-year battle with job-related cancer over the weekend. He was only 61-years-old.

9. 80,000 people died of flu last winter in US

The U.S. government estimates that 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter — the disease's highest death toll in at least four decades.

10. Social media post of the day

