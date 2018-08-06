If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

1. Man dies in back of Sacramento police wagon

A man on parole died in a Sacramento police wagon that was taking him to jail, the Sacramento Police Department said.

2. Yelp reviews plummet for Sacramento dentist after allegedly killing dog with 'baton'

A Sacramento dentist insists that a story of him allegedly killing a dog outside his office is a "complete mischaracterization" but said he would only elaborate at a later time.

3. Colin Kaepernick's attorneys targeting Trump for possible subpoena in NFL collusion case

Attorneys for Colin Kaepernick will likely seek to subpoena President Trump as part of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s collusion case against the NFL, USA TODAY Sports confirmed Thursday.

4. Everyone gets free Taco Bell on June 13 thanks to the Golden State Warriors

Whether you're watching the NBA Finals or not, you can still get free Taco Bell on June 13. Just thank the Golden State Warriors on your way out.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Mom's heartbreaking letter to Kate Spade goes viral

Kate Spade's death shocked and pained a countless number of people. One mom laid it out in an open letter posted to Facebook, which is now going viral.

7. California sues 2 companies alleging lead in toddler formula

California is suing two companies after state officials say they found dangerous levels of lead in toddler formulas the companies produce.

8. Starbucks raises its coffee prices 10-20 cents across the U.S.

Your morning jolt of caffeine just got a little more grande.

9. Sacramento County subsidizing tow costs to help with removal of RVs

Sacramento County leaders have approved another $100,000 to help subsidize the rising cost to pick up, store and junk recreational vehicles.

10. Social media post of the day

