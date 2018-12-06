If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

1. 4 arrested in disappearance of 2 Woodland teens missing since 2016

Four men including two brothers were charged with murder Monday, nearly two years after the mysterious disappearances of two California teenagers who told their parents they were leaving for a while but never returned home.

2. Trump: Meeting with Kim Jong Un was 'very, very good'

President Donald Trump sounded optimistic about his ability to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program after a lengthy one-on-one meeting with leader Kim Jong Un.

3. Athlete from Elk Grove dies while running in Michigan triathlon

A 61-year-old Elk Grove man died while competing in the Grand Rapids Triathlon, organizers confirmed.

4. Budding barber gives homeless a chance to feel alive again

A Manteca barber is getting more practice by offering free cuts to area homeless.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Robert De Niro drops the f-bomb bashing Trump at the Tony Awards

Robert De Niro's comments didn't make it past the censors at Sunday night's Tony Awards. But that doesn't mean that viewers watching couldn't read his lips.

7. Hacks to save money at Disneyland and Disney World this year

When the kids are chomping at the bit to visit the wonderful theme parks of Disneyland in California or Disney World in Florida, the finances can seem like a wicked curse, indeed. However, with these handy tips from top travel experts, we'll have you saying "bippity, boppity, boo" to all your worries!

8. Wendy's had a savage response to the IHOb name change

After days of speculation, IHOP revealed Monday the "b" in it's (temporary) name change to "IHOb" stands for burgers. Naturally, other restaurant chains had some thoughts to share on social media about the "IHOb" announcement.

9. Net neutrality's old rules are a thing of the past. Here's what could happen next

Net neutrality's old rules are officially a thing of the past. A new set of rules at the Federal Communications Commission went into effect Monday.

10. Social media post of the day

