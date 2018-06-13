If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Tune in to LNT at 11 p.m. for context and depth to today's headlines.

1. Mother of missing teen: 'I'm trying to learn how to forgive them'

On Monday, less than 24 hours after police announced the arrests of three young men in connection to the case of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, two Yolo County teens who went missing in 2016, ABC10 sat with Elijah's mother, Alicia, to get her reaction to the news.

2. Orlando hostage situation: Four children, suspect found dead, police say

An Orlando man who barricaded himself in an apartment complex in the central Florida city for 21 hours killed four children he took hostage before killing himself, police said late Monday.

3. No evidence found east of Knights Landing during search for missing Woodland teens

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office ended an extensive search for the missing boys Wednesday in a specific area east of Knights Landing after the investigation initially pointed them to the location. No evidence was ultimately found.

4. Young under 30 entrepreneurs setting up business in Stockton

Just a few years ago, Alyssa Marty's dream was to one day become a TV news reporter. Instead, she has landed on her feet in Stockton, opening up two yoga studios in just more than a year.

5. Local weather forecast

Click here for the latest weather updates.

6. North Korea summit: Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization, despite skeptics

President Donald Trump declared the Kim Jong Un summit an historic success Tuesday that will lead to the denuclearization of North Korea, even as critics pointed out that a joint statement signed by the leaders lacks specifics.

7. Now is the time to get your fresh lavender as harvest season hits

There is a familiar smell making its way down Cache Creek and it's wafting through the Capay Valley and the little town of Rumsey.

8. Toys R Us stores enter final days with new liquidation markdowns

Toys R Us stores are entering their final days and ramping up the deals.

9. St. Louis waitress fired after racist video goes viral, Air Force investigating

A woman no longer works at a bar in south St. Louis County after she was seen in a racist video on social media.

10. Social media post of the day

Click here for the most popular social media post on Facebook today.

If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Tune in to LNT at 11 p.m. for context and depth to today's headlines.

© 2018 KXTV