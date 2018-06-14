If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

1. Sacramento middle school teacher under investigation after showing anti-abortion video

A science teacher at Sutter Middle School is under investigation by the Sacramento City Unified School District after parents say an anti-abortion video was shown during a sex-education presentation.

2. Sac PD release audio/video of in-custody death investigation

The Sacramento Police Department released visuals and audio after Brandon Smith, who was on parole, died in the back of a Sacramento police wagon.

3. Family of man who died in Sac PD custody plead for answers

The family of a man who died in the custody of Sacramento Police held a press conference, Wednesday, pleading for answers.

4. Is a California split even legal?

A proposition to split California into three separate states which garnered more than 400,000 signatures is headed to the November ballot. But this proposition raises a plethora of questions on legality, process, and more.

5. Local weather forecast

6. California serial killer's victims may get state benefits

A budget bill being considered this week would extend the time for victims to file for benefits. Lawmakers have until Friday to approve a budget.

7. Stockton's 'Mystery House' demolished by city after numerous code violations

Neighbors dubbed it the "Mystery House." Some called it an eyesore. Regardless of its nickname, many are glad to see the Stockton home at the corner of Harding and Baker gone.

8. Sacramento Cracker Barrel opening delayed to mid-August

Cracker Barrel fans will have to wait a little longer for their biscuits and gravy.

9. Golden 1 Center announces 3 shows in one week

If you thought the Golden 1 Center was done after two concert announcements this week, then you were wrong.

10. Social media post of the day

