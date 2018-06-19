If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

1. This couple is raising $2,000 a minute to reunite immigrant parents with kids

A Silicon Valley couple is raising as much as $2,000 a minute on Facebook to reunite immigrant parents with their children.

2. Ghost Bike memorials in Stockton remember those hit, killed on bikes

After stumbling upon a book describing the national program called "Ghost Bikes," Deacon Stephen Bentley decided to create the first Ghost Bike in Stockton to remember those killed on a bike.

3. Listen: Children cry for their parents after being separated at the border

Last week, several Central American children were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. In newly-released audio, listeners can hear what it sounded like.

4. Innovation helps 3-legged llama learn to walk again

The steep hills of Newcastle, in Placer County, are home to Trish Robuck's llama ranch. Some compete, others carry packs for hikers, and a few are performers at birthday parties.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Here's what you need to know about the 'zero tolerance' policy separating migrant families

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has insisted that the Trump administration does not have a policy of separating immigrant families. In fact, the administration’s stricter border enforcement – known as the “zero tolerance” policy – has resulted in splitting up children and their parents.

7. Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida

Troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday in Florida in what police called an apparent robbery attempt.

8. Gas tax repeal a key campaign message for GOP's Cox

Republican John Cox is blasting a recent gas tax increase as he previews a central theme of his uphill campaign for California governor.

9. Pregnant women, new moms invited to join wildfire study

The University of California at Davis is inviting women who were pregnant during or right after the October 2017 wildfires to participate in a study on the possible effects the fires may have had on their health or the health of their babies.

10. Social media post of the day

