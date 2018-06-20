If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

1. Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

The United States announced Tuesday it was leaving the United Nations' Human Rights Council, with Ambassador Nikki Haley calling it "an organization that is not worthy of its name." It was the latest withdrawal by the Trump administration from an international institution.

2. Stockton's Southeast Asian population hit with ramped up deportations

One local Cambodian social worker said deportations for Southeast Asian people increased during the Obama administration, but have become more aggressive under President Trump.

3. Psychologists read children's book on police shootings in Stephon Clark's neighborhood

A pair of psychologists from Atlanta read their new book, that tackles topics like police shootings and racial injustice, to students in the Meadowview neighborhood.

4. Direct flights to Hawaii’s Big Island from Sacramento coming soon

Travelers will soon be able to catch a direct flight to Kona, Hawaii from Sacramento.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Sacramento Republic FC raising awareness to refugee crisis

Sacramento Republic FC is set to host events aimed at raising awareness to the refugee crisis and the city’s role in it.

7. Republican leaders, Trump meet in effort to end policy of separating families at border

Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump searched anxiously Tuesday evening for a way to end the administration's policy of separating families after illegal border crossings, with their focus shifting to a new plan to keep children in detention longer than now permitted — but with their parents.

8. Protesters rally in Elk Grove over child separation border policy

Several residents of Heritage Park in Sacramento spent Tuesday afternoon protesting the Trump administration's child separation border policy.

9. Sacramento animal shelter overcrowded, seeks community help

A Sacramento Animal Shelter is in desperate need of help as their shelter struggles to accommodate the number of dogs and other animals in the shelter.

10. Social media post of the day

