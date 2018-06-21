If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Tune in to LNT at 11 p.m. for context and depth to today's headlines.

1. In reversal, Trump signs order stopping family separation

Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump abruptly reversed himself Wednesday and signed an executive order halting his administration's policy of separating children from their parents when they are detained illegally crossing the U.S. border.

2. From Elk Grove to Auburn, freeway signs show support for immigrants

Amid the border crisis and thousands of families being separated, hundreds of people in the Greater Sacramento Area wanted to send a positive message to the immigrant community.

3. New American citizens in Sacramento voice displeasure with immigration policies

More than 1,000 immigrants from 86 nations became American citizens Wednesday at the Sacramento Convention Center. It was a joyous day for these new American citizens yet bittersweet for some, who empathize with families whose immigration status are in limbo.

4. Toxicology report: Man died in Sacramento police custody due to methamphetamine intoxication

The toxicology report has been released for a parolee who died while in a Sacramento police wagon that was taking him to jail, the Sacramento Police Department said.

5. Local weather forecast

Click here for the latest forecast.

6. Why the iconic Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi is facing layoffs

The iconic Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi is now facing layoffs due to San Joaquin County's proposed 2018-19 budget.

7. Sheriff's Deputy helps bear trapped inside car at Lake Tahoe apartment complex

A Placer County Sheriff's Deputy helped a bear after it became stuff inside a car at a Lake Tahoe apartment complex Tuesday night.

8. Three California immigration bills that brought legal action from the DOJ​​​​​​​

A trio of California immigration bills has spurred action from the United State Department of Justice.​​​​​​​

9. Judge disputes California aimed to hinder border enforcement

A U.S. judge said Wednesday that he was not convinced California enacted protections for immigrants in the country illegally in an effort to interfere with federal immigration enforcement — potentially undercutting a key argument by the Trump administration in its lawsuit seeking to block three state laws.

10. Social media post of the day

Click here for the most popular social media post on Facebook today.

© 2018 KXTV