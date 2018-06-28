If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

1. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.

2. What the SCOTUS labor union ruling could mean for California

The nation’s highest court ruled Wednesday that public employees, including teachers, cannot be required to pay union dues, even if they're benefiting from the services provided by the union.

3. No charges filed against men accused of touching young girls at Roseville water park

No charges will be filed against the seven men accused of inappropriately touching young girls at the Golfland SunSplash Water Park in Roseville.

4. California family sues over police shooting of black man

The family of a black man fatally shot by deputies in Northern California announced Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit alleging they opened fire as the unarmed man ran away and that authorities have failed to provide details more than a year later.

5. Local weather forecast

6. Wednesday wonder: See the 'Strawberry' full moon and Saturn at its closest point of the year

Skywatchers will enjoy a double treat Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, thanks to the full "Strawberry" Moon and our closest view of Saturn this year.

7. How a new helicopter will help Stockton PD in protecting their community

For the first time in Stockton Police Department history, the department will have its own helicopter.

8. Suspect arrested following attempted kidnapping of teen girl in Modesto

A Ceres man was arrested after the alleged kidnapping attempt of a 14-year-old Modesto girl.

9. Three steps to selecting a Supreme Court Justice

Here's a breakdown of the process to select a Supreme Court Justice in three steps.

10. Social media post of the day

