If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Tune in to LNT at 11 p.m. for context and depth to today's headlines.

1. 5 dead in 'targeted attack' at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis

Five people are dead after a deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper office Thursday afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland.

2. California marijuana shops rush to move product as new rules set to take effect

Marijuana shops across the state are rushing to burn through thousands of pounds of cannabis products ahead of new state regulations set to take effect July 1.

3. Signs created to remind July 4 revelers to remember veterans with PTSD

Retired Atwater veteran Jesse Leal spent 22 years in the Marines, including two tours in Afghanistan. One night while on duty, an explosion ripped through his Humvee.

4. Expert: Migrant families fleeing from violence in part due to gang from Los Angeles

The notion that immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala are fleeing their country for a better economic opportunity is outdated, said UC Davis professor of Latin American Studies, Chuck Walker.

5. Local weather forecast

Click here for the latest forecast.

6. California voters to decide on Daylight Saving Time

Californians will vote in November on whether the state should move toward stopping the twice-yearly process of changing the clocks.

7. Wildfire attack under microscope as city and rural living merge

The October 2017 fires near Santa Rosa were a wake-up call. How could so many people have died and so many homes destroyed?

8. Convicted West Sacramento child molester sentenced to 72 years

A West Sacramento man charged with child sex abuse was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison.

9. California bows to beverage industry, blocks soda taxes

A new push by the beverage industry is slowing the expansion of soda taxes in California and elsewhere.

10. Social media post of the day

Click here for the best social media post today.

© 2018 KXTV