1. ‘Most dangerous person I've ever dealt with': Lawyer feared newspaper murder suspect

Brennan McCarthy spent years staring out the window, expecting one day to see Jarrod Ramos coming for him.

2. Verify: Are more pets lost during 4th of July than any other time of the year?

With the Fourth of July holiday less than a week away, animal shelters across the Sacramento region are preparing for an influx of lost pets.

3. Ex-gang member escapes troubled past through tattoo removal

Stockton’s “Friends Outside”, an organization that helps former prisoners and their families, partnered with InkOff.Me, a laser tattoo removal company, to help people remove tattoos to move beyond troubled pasts.

4. Residents evacuated as large wildfire burns southeast of Concord

An immediate evacuation order is in effect for those residents near Montecito Drive and Crystyl Ranch Drive, neighborhood located in southeast Concord.

5. Local weather forecast

6. California zoo vets raising neglected baby red panda

The newest furry member of the Sacramento Zoo is relying on human care after her mother started neglecting the tiny red panda.

7. 2018 driving laws go into effect July 1

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is taking steps to remind drivers of three new laws that, although became official on Jan. 1, 2018, go into effect on July 1, 2018.

8. TSA warns Friday might be its busiest day ever for screening airline passengers

Airlines forecast a record number of travelers this summer, with 246 million people flying from June 1 to Aug. 31.

9. 4th of July Events in the region

Here are some of the many Fourth of July events to take advantage of during the holiday.

10. Social media post of the day

