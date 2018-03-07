Tune in to LNT at 11 p.m. for context and depth to today's headlines.

1. County Fire Update: Need to Know

The County Fire has burned more than 44,500 acres in the area around Guinda. Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect.

2. VERIFY: Can a full gas tank in your car explode with the heat?

In the post, it suggests gas expands in the heat, and that a full gas tank and hot weather could cause an explosion.

3. County Fire: Ranchers race to save their animals

A cattle ranching family outside the small town of Winters and in the path of the rapidly spreading County Fire in Yolo County rushed to save their animals Sunday.

4. How Northern California cities prepare for wildfires

As wildfires in Northern California come to the attention of Sacramento area residents, fire departments and other local agencies are staying vigilant for wildfires in their local communities.

5. Local weather forecast

Click here for the local weather forecast.

6. 4th of July events across the Sacramento region

There are plenty of 4th of July events to take advantage of during the holiday.

7. Thai soccer team found alive after 10 days lost in caves.

Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late Monday, more than a week after they disappeared.

8. Man accused of planning July 4 terrorist attack in Cleveland

"He talked about wanting to target people watching fireworks over downtown Cleveland."

9. American woman sparks outrage after posing with 'rare' giraffe she shot in South Africa

Photos of an American hunter posing with the dead body of a "rare" black giraffe she had just killed during a hunt in South Africa have sparked outrage.

10. Social media post of the day.

Click here for the best social media post of the day.

© 2018 KXTV