1. Firefighters struggle to contain massive County Fire

Officials say a wind-fueled wildfire in Northern California now threatening more than 900 buildings continues to send a thick layer of smoke and ash as far as south of San Francisco.

2. Crews from all over stationed in Woodland to attack the County Fire

When they're not out "on the line", the men and women are at a base camp that's set up at the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland.

3. Winters postpones firework show due to County Fire

Originally scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, July 3, the town notified its residents early Monday of the decision because of a neighboring wildfire.

4. New California law helps food stamp recipients

A new California law will mean extra food stamp benefits for buying California-grown produce.

5. Local weather forecast.

Click here for the local weather forecast.

6. Dixon Vice-Mayor's controversial column receives mixed reactions

"I think the greatest consequence will be this November. He's up for re-election anyway."

7. Fourth of July warning: These fireworks look like My Little Pony and Pete's Dragon toys

Firefighters in Concord, N.C., a suburb of Charlotte, said the playful-looking pyrotechnics shoot flames and, in the case of the My Little Pony version, projectiles from their horns.

8. "I refuse to leave without my son" | Modesto toddler continues recovery after near-drowning

The Eckles family has been at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland since June 1, holding onto Hope for Hunter.

9. Manager fired after her callous texts with a mom whose son is on life support go viral

A Michigan mom told her manager she wouldn't be able to work an upcoming shift because her son was on life support. Her manager's response was just plain heartless.

10. Social media post of the day.

Click here for the best social media post of the day.

© 2018 KXTV