1. 4th of July events across the Sacramento region

There are plenty of 4th of July events to take advantage of during the holiday.

2. ‘Thank you, firefighters,’ signs spring up across Northern California

“A huge thank you, you know,” Lopez said. “I just feel so much in my heart right now for what they’re doing.”

3. The Latest: Containment and acreage grow overnight for County Fire

The fire is burning in three rural counties northwest of Sacramento and is only 25 percent contained. Overnight, the size of the fire grew to nearly 83,000 acres.

4. County Fire leaves popular campsite deserted for Fourth of July

As the County Fire burns just miles away, most campers canceled their holiday reservations at the campsite.

6. Heroin, guns, $35k in cash found during Stockton warrant search

During their search, detectives found 3 ounces of heroin, two handguns and about $35,000 in cash.

7. Sacramento boy, 13, found safe

Police say they have safely located a Sacramento boy, first reported missing early Tuesday afternoon.

8. July 4 has special meaning for Woodland veteran

"I think at the moment you're so focused on staying alive that you don't really think about what your future looks like until you wake up in the hospital."

9. Woman climbs base of the Statue of Liberty after ICE protest

New York cops scaled up a portion of the Statue of Liberty for a dramatic July 4 capture of a female protester who hoisted herself up the statue to call attention on U.S. treatment of migrant families.

