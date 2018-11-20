If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Though this Thanksgiving promises to be a bit of a headache in terms of travel, there are several ways to avoid the stress that comes with the holidays.

AAA insurance projects 54.3 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, making the 2018 holiday weekend the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005. On top of increased travelers, weather forecasts are predicting rain and mountain snowfall starting on Wednesday.

The vast majority of travelers—48.5 million—are planning to hit the road for Turkey Day, while other types of travel (plane, trains, buses, and cruise ships) are also expected to increase in the number of travelers from last year. According to the folks at Waze, here are the drive times to avoid in Sacramento for Thanksgiving travel.

According to AAA, 54 million Americans will travel nationwide this Thanksgiving! #MonringBlend10 pic.twitter.com/BkRNuD4D5C — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) November 19, 2018

As for last year’s travel data, Google says that more people are on the move the night before Thanksgiving than any other day.

The best time for daytime travel before the festivities is Thanksgiving Day at 6:00 a.m. and the worst time is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

After Thanksgiving, the best time for daytime travel is Sunday at 6:00 a.m. The worst time to be on the roads will be at 4 p.m. on Black Friday.

To best track the best and worst times to travel in your area, Google has information on popular travel times from Wednesday to Sunday of Thanksgiving week. Learn about traffic trends here.

The weather, however, is not expected to make things any easier for people trying to get to their destinations. Rain is forecasted for early on Wednesday morning, which could make automobile travel difficult. By the time noon hits on Wednesday, weather forecaster for ABC10 Rob Carlmark says there will be serious rain and snowfall.

This storm coming in Wednesday for Northern California is a pretty big deal. It will end the fire, clean up air, have major holiday travel issues like snow over passes, and probably some burn area debris flows. Get ready! Comes in Wed. pic.twitter.com/dZxE8oIPJw — Rob Carlmark (@rcarlmark) November 19, 2018

Light rain and continued snowfall in the mountains are expected for early on Thanksgiving Day. This small break in the clouds, however, will be followed by another, perhaps even stronger storm later in the day and continuing into the weekend.

For those trying to get over the mountain passes without added stress, Carlmark recommends waiting until Saturday afternoon. By this time, the plows will have enough time to clear everything up, and there should be no new snow coming in.

Travelers should also try their best to avoid areas that have been recently burned by wildfires. Ash-covered roads become slick after rainfall. There is also an increased risk of mudslides and flooding, which can be extremely dangerous with the debris building up from the fires.

For safety tips on flooding, including tips on driving in areas that are at risk for flooding, check out this article.

In preparation for the incoming weather, roads that are at risk are already closing. A Yosemite National Park official says two roads will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Tuesday ahead of the storms expected to dump at least a foot of snow on the highest peaks. Tioga Road, the soaring eastern entry to the park, will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials will also close Glacier Point Road, as well.

The best way to prepare for your trip, however long it may be, is to plan your route and keep an eye out for more announcements on safe travel times and increased weather activities.

Safe travels!

For more on the weather forecast this Thanksgiving, check out the video below:

