1. Suspicious package mailed to California Democrats office deemed not dangerous

A suspicious piece of mail sent to the California Democratic Committee offices on Halloween has been deemed not dangerous, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

2. Woman shot dead at Antelope shopping center

Witnesses told the sheriff's department they heard multiple shots fired at the Antelope shopping center following an argument between people. Later, police found a woman dead at the scene.

3. Pittsburgh synagogue suspect indicted on 44 counts, including hate crimes

The man accused in the shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead has been indicted on 44 criminal counts including hate crimes, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

4. Stephon Clark's family thanks community for helping them renovate their home

Stephon Clark's family held a ceremony, Wednesday, to thank members of the community for their support following the death of their son, brother, and grandson.

6. Former elementary school treasurer accused of embezzling more than $138K

A Carmichael woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $138,000 from a Sacramento elementary school organization and a pair of little league clubs.

7. WATCH: Trick-or-treating in Sacramento's 'Fab Forties'

It's Halloween and many little ghouls and goblins are on the move, going door-to-door for their favorite treats. And one of Sacramento's hot spot trick-or-treating locations is the Fab Forties.

8. California power customers file claims in pre-emptive outage

PG&E said in a report to California regulators that it won't pay any of the claims. Most of the complaints were over spoiled food.

9. Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has died at age 80

Willie McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80.

